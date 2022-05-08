W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report $200.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $132.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $810.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,674. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $808.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

