WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 6.52%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. WW International updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,129. The company has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Several research firms recently commented on WW. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

