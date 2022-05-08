Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XHR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

