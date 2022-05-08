XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.45 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in XPO Logistics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

