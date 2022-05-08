XSGD Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $149.61 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,082,284.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00292832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00191508 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00565686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038770 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.86 or 1.98022900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 217,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 212,670,225 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

