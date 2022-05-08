YooShi (YOOSHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.31 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $80.31 million and approximately $375,918.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00193909 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00472867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00038964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,155.12 or 1.97772477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars.

