Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.31.

YUM stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

