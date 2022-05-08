Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvePoint.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,702. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

