Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce $8.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.65 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,714. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

