Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year sales of $27.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HF Sinclair.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $43.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

