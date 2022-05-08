Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 306,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

