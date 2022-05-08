Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.