Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.58 Million

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report $624.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $613.82 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $575.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,543. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

