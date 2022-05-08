Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 13,500 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,515. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 22,628,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,345,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

