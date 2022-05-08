Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 1,300,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.