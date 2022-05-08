Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 1,300,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

