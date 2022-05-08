Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $2.67. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

WSM stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. 2,472,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,203. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.