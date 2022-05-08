Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.13. 1,779,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,712. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

