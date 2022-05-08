Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $6.68 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.