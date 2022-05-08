Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $137.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

