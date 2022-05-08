Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.30 million and the highest is $505.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $420.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

