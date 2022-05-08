Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will report $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. 626,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,828. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,440,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

