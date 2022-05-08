Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) will report $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. 626,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,828. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,440,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

