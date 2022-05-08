Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.47 million and the lowest is $58.02 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $48.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,610,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,240. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

