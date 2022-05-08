Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. Netflix posted earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $15.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,538,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.