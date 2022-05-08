Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post $248.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.40 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $857.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.52 million to $925.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $832.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.27 million to $892.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,029,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

