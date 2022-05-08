Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to post sales of $345.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the lowest is $342.40 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $339.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 219,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,885 shares of company stock worth $298,576 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

