Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report $149.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.95 million. Upwork posted sales of $124.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $603.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.16 million to $609.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $765.61 million, with estimates ranging from $757.79 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

UPWK traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 1,209,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.