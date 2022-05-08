Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.33). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 618,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,151. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

