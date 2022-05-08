Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will announce $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,663,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,052. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.