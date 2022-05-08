Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.20. 1,402,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

