Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 316,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

