Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Paramount Global reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,249,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,521. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

