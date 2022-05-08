Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.