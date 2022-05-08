Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,840. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

