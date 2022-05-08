Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $634.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.59 million and the highest is $674.99 million. Woodward reported sales of $556.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.25. 445,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,988. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

