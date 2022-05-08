Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on APDN shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

