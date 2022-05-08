Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.78. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $112.50. 6,246,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,573. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

