Zacks: Brokerages Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $430,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

LOCL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 107,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,576. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

