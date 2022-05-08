Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 683,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

