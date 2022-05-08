Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.41. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. 784,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,403. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.