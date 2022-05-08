Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $994.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

