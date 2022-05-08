Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “
Shares of PCFBY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.53.
About Pacific Basin Shipping (Get Rating)
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
