Zacks Investment Research Lowers IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $7,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

