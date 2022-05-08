Zacks Investment Research Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR’s Q1 performance was affected by weakness in the Connected Home segment. The segment witnessed decline in revenues owing to tepid performance of the domestic Wi-Fi market. Pandemic-induced widespread supply-chain issues and a Shenzhen shutdown interrupted component supplies to factories in Southeast Asia, thereby negatively impacting Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment revenues. Higher material and production costs along with increasing transportation costs, exerted pressure on the margins. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company continues to witness robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching solutions. It ended first-quarter 2022 with 627,000 service subscribers. The company is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

