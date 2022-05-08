Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s first quarter results were driven by solid momentum across Measurement solutions. Strength across the national and digital measurement category contributed well to Measurement revenues growth. Also, growing traction across local products contributed well. Further, improving Sports business aided the performance of Impact Marketing Solutions which contributed well to the top-line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue driving business growth. Notably, Nielsen entered into an agreement for its acquisition by a consortium of private equity firms. However, challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

