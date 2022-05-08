Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Realogy has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after buying an additional 897,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after buying an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.