Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

