Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.27.

TALK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

