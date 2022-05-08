Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of RBOT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.56 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,842 shares of company stock worth $152,359.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.