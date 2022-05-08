Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.00.

SEA stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. SEA has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

