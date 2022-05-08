Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.